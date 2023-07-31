Sanwo-Olu Slashes BRT, ‘Danfo’ Fares, Rolls Out Palliatives

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has announced reduction in transport fare on all Bus Rapid Transport, BRT routes by 50 per cent, beginning from Wednesday, August 2.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the governor also said that commercial yellow buses, known as ‘Danfo’ will follow suit with a reduction of 25 per cent in fare on all routes.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday, while addressing journalists at the State House, Ikeja, during the end of a security meeting with agencies such as the army, police and the navy.

READ MORE: Lagos Govt To Close Eko Bridge For Repairs On Sunday

The Governor also added that the number of Lagos State staff buses will be increased, adding that new buses have been purchased for distribution soon.

He also said the state will commence distribution of food packs such as rice, beans and cassava flour, known as “garri” to the vulnerable people in the state.

According to Vanguard, the distribution will be done through the Community Development Associations, CDAs, churches, mosques, and local government.

These measures, he said, are to cushion the effect of removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government, as well as the harsh economic situation in the country.

The state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, while reeling out efforts the police is making to address security situation in the state, said there have been increase in the activities of cultists and vehicle vandalism in the state.

Owohunwa added that since “Operation Flush” was formed by the force, 260 suspects have been arrested and under investigations.

He said the governor has charged the police to upscale their operation, and warned that anyone planning to disrupt the peace of the state will be dealt with.