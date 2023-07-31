School Fee Hike: Tinubu Warns Tertiary Institutions Against Arbitrary Fess increase, Approves Buses For Students

President Bola Tinubu has cautioned the federal tertiary institutions to stop the increase in school fees provided by students amid hardship experienced by Nigerians due to fuel subsidy removal.

President Tinubu led this out on Monday in a statement released by his special adviser on communication and strategy, Dele Alake.

The statement, conveyed the approval of the President for buses to be made available for student bodies of all Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education across the country to ease the movement of the students and ensure no student misses classes due to the challenges of transportation.

Tinubu also approved the removal of all restrictions on the students’ loans, to make it available to any interested student.

“The desire of the President is to see that students can access their campuses without much difficulty as a result of higher transportation costs.

“The provision of the buses will also remove the burden of additional cost of daily commuting on parents and guardians.

“In line with his promise to ensure no Nigerian student abandons his or her educational pursuits as a result of lack of money and economic circumstances of their parents, President Tinubu has also approved the removal of all restrictions on the students’ loan to make it available to any student or household that may desire it,” the statement read.

“Similarly, President Tinubu has directed the authorities in all Federal Institutions of higher learning to avoid arbitrary increase in sundry fees payable and where possible defer further increase so that parents and students don’t face too many difficulties.”

“While it is important to reiterate that President Tinubu has directed release of over 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains to families in 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the government is working to ensure that vulnerable students can also benefit from conditional cash transfers and food distribution.

“The Federal Government salutes the courage, wisdom and partnership of Nigerian Students as our country navigates this challenging time.

“President Tinubu will continue to prioritise education and the needs of the students, improve welfare of teaching and non-academic staff and invest in infrastructure to make our institutions of higher learning become more globally competitive,” the statement added.