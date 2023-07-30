School Principal Arraigned For N24m Fraud Makes Borno’s Commissioner Nominee List

Ibrahim Ngoshe, a secondary school principal arraigned for an alleged N24 million fraud, was at the weekend named commissioner nominee in Borno State.

Information Nigeria understands that, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, transmitted 18 names to the State House of Assembly as commissioner nominees at the weekend.

Among the names was Ngoshe, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in April on a one-count charge of alleged misappropriation of N24 million.

According to the charge filed against Ngoshe at the Borno state high court, he “dishonestly misappropriated the revenue generated” by Mairi Islamic Senior Secondary School, Maiduguri while being principal between 2012 and 2013 and “diverted same in the establishment of your school by the name Sheik Abba Aji Memorial Integrated School at Mairi Kuwait being monies meant for payment of staff salaries, additional structures and other physical projects for the school.”

READ ALSO: Bauchi Police Arrest Suspect For Cutting Off 25-Year-Old Man’s Hand

Criticisms however followed Ngoshe’s inclusion as commissioner nominee while still standing trial over alleged fraud.

However, Isa Gusau, Zulum’s media aide, in a Twitter post on Saturday night, said the Governor has written to the state house of assembly, withdrawing Ngoshe’s name.

“Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has on Friday evening, written to the Borno State House of Assembly, withdrawing the name of Dr Ibrahim Yusuf Ngoshe as commissioner nominee,” Gusau wrote, adding that the number of commissioner nominees is now down from 18 to 17.

He said further details will be provided should the need arise.