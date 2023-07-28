Senate To Screen President Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees On Monday

The Senate has set aside its own rules to pave the way for Monday, July 31, to commence the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA understands that by the provisions of the Senate Rules, the senators are not supposed to sit on Mondays.

However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu explained this unexpected move while speaking with journalists after a plenary session.