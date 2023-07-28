Senate To Screen President Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees On Monday

The Senate has set aside its own rules to pave the way for Monday, July 31, to commence the screening of the 28 ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
INFORMATION NIGERIA understands that by the provisions of the Senate Rules, the senators are not supposed to sit on Mondays.
However, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu explained this unexpected move while speaking with journalists after a plenary session.
Adaramodu emphasized that each nominee would undergo rigorous screening exercise.
“In light of the significance of this national assignment, we’ve suspended all our rules to commence the exercise next Monday,” Adaramodu declared.
He also revealed that the Senate’s annual long recess, which should have started on Thursday, has been delayed to allow lawmakers to focus on the screening process for as long as necessary.
The traditional “bow and go” procedure will not be applied automatically for any nominee, except where needed, Adaramodu stated.
He further assured Nigerians that the 10th Senate would not let them down.
“We will scrutinise the character, personality, and ability of every nominee,” he said, and added that they would not manufacture questions or allegations.
If there are any petitions or concerns about the nominees, Adaramodu advised people to forward these to the appropriate Senate committees.
Regarding fraud allegations against some nominees, he clarified that all nominees have undergone security screenings from the executive branch. “However, if any red flag is raised, we will look into it,” he affirmed.