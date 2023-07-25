Senators Demand Apology From Oshiomhole Over Ninth Lawmakers’ Looting Comment

Senators, particularly those who came from the ninth assembly, have demanded an apology from their colleague, Adams Oshiomhole, over allegations of vandalism and looting levelled against them.

The lawmaker representing Edo North had said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, that members of the 9th National Assembly carted away items in their various offices, including rugs.

According to him, most of the federal lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly used their personal money to put their offices in shape.

“In spite of the presence of security men and women, television sets, carpets, and chairs were looted by the immediate past senators and House of Representatives members.

“The former lawmakers left their offices in shambles with holes in the walls, which had to be fixed by serving lawmakers from their pockets,” Oshiomhole had said.

However, on Tuesday, Senator Adeola Solomon Olamilekan(Ogun West), at the plenary, moved a motion demanding an apology from the former Edo State Governor.

Solomon noted that the comment was an embarrassment to the lawmakers and that his privilege had been abused.

“My privilege has been abused. A senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria went on National TV and told the whole world that the lawmakers of the ninth Assembly, which I was a part of, looted equipment from their offices.

“We all know that there is no way that a senator or their aides can take a pin out of the National Assembly without being accounted for.

“Each of the items was checked and legally passed and those amounts are deducted from severance packages.”

“I hereby demand that the senator should apologise to the House or be made to face the Ethics and Privilege Committee,” Solomon said.

Adeola was however seconded and supported by Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central).

Amid uproar, Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District and former Senate Leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume raised a counter point of order and demanded that the red chamber be dissolved into an executive session, saying that the matter was sensitive.

Some Senators at this point felt embarrassed and shouted, asking that the matter be discussed in full glare of journalists.

But, when the motion to go into closed door session was put to voice vote, Senators opted that the matter be discussed in plenary by voting “nay”.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at this point called on Oshiomhole to approach the chair.

After a brief talk with Oshiomhole, Akpabio called on Oshiomhole to state his own side of the matter.

Having been given the opportunity to narrate his position, Oshiomhole apologized and said he actually defended the immediate past Senators, instead.