“Shoot IPOB, ESN Enforcing Sit-At-Home” – Asst. IG Zone 9 Charges Officers

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 9, AIG Echeng Echeng, has ordered police personnel in Imo state to neutralize the illegal activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network’s (IPOB/ESN) elements enforcing the sit at home directive.
Echeng gave the order during a farmilarisation tour of the Imo command in Owerri on Thursday.
The AIG said the police would apply a stringent approach to fight insurgency, terrorism and other criminal activities within the zone.
“I will continuously ensure that we take the fight to those who do not want peace.
“There is nothing anybody can do without security.
“The economy of the state will not be affected by a group of miscreants who think they have control,” he stated.
Echeng, who advised residents to go about their normal businesses, reiterated the readiness of his men to sustain peace and provide adequate security for the people of Imo, Abia and Ebonyi states.
“We will continue to partner with other security agencies in the state to ensure that those planning to enforce the sit at home order are surely dealt with.
“Imo people deserve better than what they are getting now.
“They deserve peace, adequate security, economic growth and stability; and this we assure them,” Echeng noted.