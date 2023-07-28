“Shoot IPOB, ESN Enforcing Sit-At-Home” – Asst. IG Zone 9 Charges Officers

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 9, AIG Echeng Echeng, has ordered police personnel in Imo state to neutralize the illegal activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network’s (IPOB/ESN) elements enforcing the sit at home directive.

Echeng gave the order during a farmilarisation tour of the Imo command in Owerri on Thursday.

The AIG said the police would apply a stringent approach to fight insurgency, terrorism and other criminal activities within the zone.

“I will continuously ensure that we take the fight to those who do not want peace.

“There is nothing anybody can do without security.