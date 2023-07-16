Sit-At Home, A Conspiracy To Divide South-East, State Of Emergency Should Be Declared – Ohanaeze Ndigbo To Tinubu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Sunday, opined that the unending insecurity in the South-East is an attempt to divide the Igbos.

In a bid to address the violent attacks in the region, Ohanaeze is asking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to declare a state of emergency over the sit-at-home order spearheaded by Finland-based Simon Ekpa of the Indigenous People Of Biafra.

Ohanaeze asserted that a state of emergency will make the Governors in the region sit tight and find a lasting solution to the unrest.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Ohanaeze’s Secretary-General, in a chat with Daily Post, said the body would not allow Ekpa to destroy the economic activities of the Southeast.

Isiguzoro also accused former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, of not speaking against the sit-at-home order.

“A desperate moment needs desperate action. We want to warn again that Ohanaeze will not fold its arms and allow miscreants to destroy economic activities in the Southeast.

“If possible, where this sit-at-home is happening should be declared a state of emergency. This is what Tinubu would do that will make the Southeast governors sit up and find a lasting solution to the problem.

“Ekpa has declared a second Biafra War, which Igbos are not ready to fight. Igbos are supporting Tinubu and would assist in ensuring that this rebellion is squashed.

“Ekpa’s action is an attempt to divide Igbos, and we wonder why Peter Obi and the rest are not talking. We hope this is not a conspiracy against the president,” he said.