Sit-At-Home: Don’t Blame Nnamdi Kanu For Actions Of Biafra Agitators — Simon Ekpa

Self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, Simon Ekpa, says the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) should not be blamed for the group’s actions.

Recall that IPOB had declared a sit-at-home order across the South-East States to demand the release of Kanu who is being detained and prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

However, Finland-based Ekpa, has continued to issue the sit-at-home order in IPOB’s and Kanu’s names.

But in a video shared via Twitter on Sunday, Ekpa said the IPOB leader should be exonerated from the actions of the agitators.

“The reason for us not taking orders anymore from the DSS dungeon is to safeguard our leader. We want our leader to be safe. We want to exonerate our leader from anything that Biafrans will be doing for his own best interests.

“So, any actions that Biafra people will be taking in Biafra land, don’t attach Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to it. Any actions that Biafrans will be taking in Biafra land for the freedom of Biafra, freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and freedom of all prisoners of conscience, do not bring Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to it,” he tweeted.

Recall that a letter posted on Twitter on Friday by Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Kanu, the IPOB leader asked Ekpa to desist from calling for further sit-at-home.

The letter asked Ekpa to make a public announcement to the effect that the sit-at-home order on Mondays is now cancelled.

“Simon, this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth.

“I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment,” the letter read.

But in a Twitter post, Ekpa called the letter fake.

According to him, Kanu cannot write such a letter, adding that “it is not only a joke but an insult taken too far.”