Six Die After Allegedly Drinking Alcohol Served By Friend In Ogun

Six persons have reportedly died after taking alcohol allegedly served by their friend in Ogbogbo in the Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State.

According to The Punch, the incident occurred on Tuesday, at a joint where seven friends reportedly converged to drink.

A source told The Punch that all the six persons who drank the alcohol died except the seventh person who reportedly brought the drink from home, but, did not partake in the drinking.

The deceased persons and the suspect reportedly engaged in a heated argument, but, was later settled.

The source who pleaded anonymity claimed that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of alcohol as part of reconciliation moves after the argument.

The suspect reportedly went home and brought the drink which was drunk by all the six friends except him.

It was gathered that a few hours after they had departed to their various destinations, news filtered into the town that two of the friends have died while four others were hospitalised.

The source later said the other four persons died the following day while the suspect was reported to have fled over the incident.

The source said “It was later at that night that the news started breaking that those who drank from the alcohol have started dying while some of them were rushed to the hospital.

“Six people have been announced dead as of the time of speaking to you. The whereabouts of the man who brought the alcohol is yet to be known.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident.

She said, “I just confirmed something like that occurred but the families said they are not pressing charges and prefer to bury their dead.”