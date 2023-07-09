Sokoto Sets Up Commission Of Inquiry To Probe Tambuwal’s Administration

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State, has approved the constitution of a commission of inquiry into the auction of Government’s Assets, Lands Allocations and other related matters by the immediate past administration of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

According to a statement by Aliyu’s Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, the commission of inquiry is in pursuance of the powers conferred on the Governor by section 1(2) of the commission of inquiry Law, cap 33 Laws of Sokoto state 1996.

“The commission has membership as follows: Hon Justice M.A. Pindiga (rtd)Chairman; Chief Jacob E. Ochidi SAN; Alhaji Usman Abubakar; Lema Sambo Wali Esq and Nasiru Mohammed Binji Esq, Secretary.

“The commission’s terms of reference include among others; to examine the sales and auctions of Government’s Assets including; (a) all official vehicles of state and Local Governments (b)all plants and machineries of state and Local Governments (c) to ascertain the Government bank account and amount realized from the sales and auctions of Governments assets.

“It is also to examine the various allocations of Lands throughout the state including;.(a) Plots of Lands allocated to individuals and body of

persons, whether corporate or unincorporated in the Sokoto new city. (b) All carved- out plots (c) All Government Houses sold or auctioned.

“The Commission is expected to submit its report within two months from the date of its first sitting to the Governor,” the statement disclosed.