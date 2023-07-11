“South-East Elites Not Condemning IPOB For Fear Of Reprisal Attack”- Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has revealed the reason elites in the South-East are finding it difficult to speak out against the killings and dehumanization in the region.

According to Keyamo in a series of tweets on Tuesday, said the reason the South East elites have refused to condemn the activities of the suspected gunmen is the fear of continual attacks against their properties and family members back home.

He added that the silence of these elites does not mean that they support the killings and sit-at-home orders going on in the South East, asking Nigerians not to put pressure on them because it is difficult situation.

Keyamo noted that is the responsibility of the federal government to restore law and order in all parts of the country, saying that he is confident that the Bola Tinibu will address the insecurity in the South East.

He, therefore, advised the South East elites to totally support the efforts of the federal government in restoring order to the region.

He wrote: “I think it is time to call a spade, a spade: the simple reason the elites in the South East are finding it difficult to speak out against those killing and dehumanising their own people in the East is the fear of reprisal attacks against their own properties and family members back home by these ‘unknown gunmen’.

“I have spoken to my friends privately and they have admitted this much. Let’s not put unnecessary pressure on these elites. It’s a difficult situation for them. Their silence does not mean support for what is happening there.

“It is the responsibility of the federal government to restore law and order in all parts of the country and this I am ABSOLUTELY certain the government of @officialABAT will do. Besides, we cannot isolate a region and its elites in a country where we see ourselves as one. It is our collective responsibility to assist the FG in restoring order nationwide.

“The only thing I ask is that these same elites must either now be silent or totally support the efforts of the federal government (be it military or otherwise) in restoring order to that region. When they initially kicked against operation ‘PYTHON DANCE’ in the East, little did they know that the situation would degenerate to this level of savagery. Now, they know.”