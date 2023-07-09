“Stop Giving Us Bad Names” – Jaiye Kuti Blasts Senior Colleagues Begging Fans For Money

Popular Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, has expressed displeasure over the recent trend of veteran movie stars begging fans for financial support and car gifts online.

Recall that a few weeks ago, veteran actress, Iya Gbonkan, solicited help, and many Nigerians came through for her with money, car and house gifts, and other actors like Pariolodo, Lalude, Baba Alapini, and many others acted likewise.

However, Jaiye Kuti, who seemed displeased with the recent trend, took to Instagram to slam her senior colleagues for resorting to begging fans on social media.

According to her, such an act is tarnishing and giving the Nollywood community bad names, and it is high time movie stars stop the trend.

She stressed that Nollywood is not a pension-based industry and that thespians are supposed to prepare for their future during their young and active years.

Jaiye Kuti also questioned those begging online about what they did with their money while their colleagues were investing in their children.

She further implied that some of those actors begging fans online may have recklessly wasted their earnings during their younger days.

She added that it is not compulsory for Nollywood stars to help ailing colleagues, but they can get support from the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

She said in parts, “All the Yoruba actors coming on Instagram to beg should stop giving us bad names. This job doesn’t have a pension, so when you are young and active, you need to prepare for the future.

“This job is a success for me because I earn big and I am already preparing for my future. You can’t make it compulsory for your colleague to give you money when you are sick.

“What is the business of TAMPAN with an actor that is sick? Someone has to speak up. When your colleagues were training their children, what were you doing with your money?”

Watch video below: