“Stop Using Police Emergency Numbers To Obtain Loans” – FCT CP Warns Nigerians

The Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba has warned members of the public to desist from using the command’s emergency numbers to obtain loans from loan shark companies.

He also said non-state actors had also been engaging the emergency lines.

The CP, however, warned those behind the acts to desist, saying that the police would ensure they are brought to book.

Garba stated this in a statement released by the command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday.

The statement read in part, “In the same vein, the CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts.”

Garba also denied a viral report that kidnappers wore police uniforms to abduct 17 residents in the Apo area of Abuja.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT hereby wish to inform members of the public that contrary to the falsehood making the rounds on media platforms alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped 17 persons from the Apo area in Abuja is a figment of the author’s imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT,” the statement added.

She said the CP urged residents to cooperate with the police for improved service delivery.

“He equally tasks FCT residents to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883,” she added.