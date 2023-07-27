Subsidy Removal: Gov. Namadi Approves N50m Palliative For 1000 Female Traders In Jigawa

Jigawa State Government has announced the approval of N50 million to empower 1,000 women traders as a means to lessen the effect of the petrol subsidy removal on their businesses.

Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Sagir Musa, in a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, said the approval followed a memo presented to the council by Hadiza Abdulwahab, Commissioner for Women Affairs.

“The council ordered the ministry to select 1,000 women petty traders and support them with N50,000 each, to enhance their businesses.

“This is just the beginning, more programmes and projects will follow, to support the people as part of our efforts to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal,” he said.

According to Musa, the State’s Governor, Umar Namadi, highlighted his 12-point agenda (Greater Jigawa agenda), during the council meeting.

Information Nigeria understands that some States have taken measures to mitigate the effect of the subsidy removal on their workers.

Some of which include cash transfer programmes, the provision of subsidised mass transit buses as well as payment of outstanding liabilities of public servants, including pensioners.

The Kwara State government in June directed the reduction of workdays from five to three to cushion the high transportation cost for public servants.

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara Governor also approved a cash support of N10,000 for every public servant in the state, beginning in July.

The Edo State government, on June 6, reduced work days for its civil servants from five to three.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo also assured workers that the government will continue to pay N40,000 as minimum wage and hopes to increase the amount.