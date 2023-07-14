Subsidy Removal: Gov. Nwifuru Approves N10,000 Increase Of Ebonyi Workers Salaries

As a measure to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Goverment, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has approved an upward review of salaries of workers in the State.

Jude Okpor, the State’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation who disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing in Abakaliki explained that the decision was part of the resolves of the State Executive Council meeting held on Thursday and presided over by the Governor.

According to him, the executives approved an immediate addition of N10,000 to every worker’s salary in the State.

“The issue of workers’ salaries was raised and deliberated on by Exco. The Executive Council led by His Excellency the Chairman of Council approved that N10,000 be added to every worker’s salary in the state to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“His Excellency also mandated SSG, Professor Grace Umezuruike to look into the finances of the state University (EBSU) to know what comes out and goes into the University to help determine the upwards review of subvention to the University. Council also approved the employment of 1454 Ebonyians into the state civil service to fill in vacancies created in the services over the years,” Okpor said.

The commissioner added that the Executive Council further deliberated on the issue of water scarcity in the state, noting that the Governor emphasised the need to ensure urgent provision of water to residents.

“Water problems in the state came up for deliberation. After the deliberation, a matching order was given to the Commissioner for Water Resources in the state by His Excellency the Governor to get water running in all the streets of Abakaliki before the next EXCO meeting, His Excellency was made to understand the hardship people in the state capital are facing over the problem of water and resolved that it must come to an end,” he added.