Subsidy Removal: Tinubu Approves Infrastructure Support Fund For States

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the infrastructure support fund for the 36 States of the Federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on citizens.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategies, the President directed that only N907 billion will be distributed among the three tiers of government out of the June distributable revenue of N1.9 trillion.

According to Alake, Tinubu also ordered that the balance of N790 billion be saved while the rest will be used for statutory deductions.

“The approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Abuja.

“The new infrastructure fund will enable the states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm-to-market road improvements; agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions; health, with a focus on basic healthcare; education, especially basic education; power and water resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

“The committee also resolved to save a portion of the monthly distributable proceeds to minimize the impact of the increased revenues occasioned by the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification-on money supply, as well as inflation and the exchange rate.

“These savings will complement the efforts of the infrastructure support fund (ISF) and other existing and planned fiscal measures, all aimed at ensuring that the subsidy removal translates into tangible improvements in the lives and living standards of Nigerians.

“The committee commends President Tinubu for the bold decision to remove the petrol subsidy, and even more importantly, for providing necessary support to the States to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians,” the statement read.