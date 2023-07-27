‘The Hope We’ve Been Looking For Is Here, My Father Won’t Fail Nigeria’ – Seyi Tinubu {VIDEO}

Son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi, has expressed optimism that his father will deliver on his “Renewed Hope” mandate.

According to the entrepreneur, the ‘hope’ Nigerians have been expecting is here.

Information Nigeria understands that Seyi made this known in a video sent to actor Kehinde Adams, aka, Lege Miami for his faith in the President.

“I want to thank you so much for everything you do. I want to say thank you for the faith you have in our President.

‘’And I guarantee you President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail Nigeria.

“The hope that we’ve been looking and hoping for is here. The president that we’ve all wanted is here; I guarantee you my brother,” Seyi stated in the viral video.

Watch Video Below

https://twitter.com/yabaleftonline/status/1684249956066918408?s=19