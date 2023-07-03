There’s Work To Be Done, Tinubu Tasks Service Chiefs At First Meeting

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, urged the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Service Chiefs, and the Inspector-General of Police to work as a team to address insecurity.

Tinubu made the remark when he met the new National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and the new service chiefs for the first time in Abuja, since their appointment on June 19, 2023.

The President also assured them of his 100 percent support, considering the enormity of the work expected of them.

In a chat with State House correspondents, the NSA conveyed the President’s assurances to the service chiefs that they have his unwavering support.

Ribadu, who said the service chiefs pledged their loyalty to the President and Nigerians, also underlined their commitment to work tirelessly to secure the country.

“He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done,” Ribadu told State House Correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the President and Service Chiefs at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Revealing what transpired behind the glass door, the NSA said, “He (Tinubu) gave us the assurance that he’s with us hundred percent.

“He told us that we must work as a team and that there’s work to be done, he’ll expect us to deliver and we’re grateful for the opportunity. That’s why we are here.”

“You can see already things are improving in our country. If you see, the record of crimes and activities of criminals are going down. It will continue to go down.

“We’ll secure this place. Nigerians have seen the quality of the people that are given the opportunity, they are probably some of the best we have and they are not going to fail you; they’ll certainly deliver,” he said.

“We also pledged our loyalty to him, Nigeria, and Nigerians.

“We believe the choice he made is the right one, the correct one, and we know what he wants for this country.

“We’re going to work tirelessly to ensure that we accomplish that objective of securing our country, establishing peace and stability, and let’s get our lives back,” Ribadu added.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. C.G Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen T. A Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla; and the Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar, were at the meeting.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was also present at the security meeting.