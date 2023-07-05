Tinubu Consented To Akpabio, Abass’ NASS Principal Officers, Ignored APC Leadership – Shehu Sani

Socio-political commentator, Shehu Sani has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, appointed principal officers with the consent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former Kaduna Central lawmaker, however accused Akpabio and Abbas of shutting out the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in its process.

Information Nigeria had reported that APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had no input in the emergence of the leaders of the National Assembly (NASS).

In a reaction via Twitter, Sani wrote: “Akpabio and Abbas list SEEMS to have been announced with the consent of the President but without consulting or harmonising with the party.

“The signal here is that the party leadership is shut out or kept at arm’s length.”