‘Tinubu Didn’t Promise Magical Solution To Nigeria’s Problem’ – Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, lawmaker representing Edo North Senatorial District, has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not promise to tackle the numerous challenges the nation is experiencing overnight.

The former Edo State Governor, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, added that the President is not a magician.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he said, is still on track with its campaign promises, adding that there was never a time it promised a 24-hour solution to Nigeria’s issues.

Oshiomhole who expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration would deliver on its promises, however stressed that the President had via his recent policies, showed commitment to that effect.

“They know they were not electing a magician. And nobody promised a magical solution. Don’t bother giving me an example. I know what we (APC) promised more than you.

“Whatever is reported, we are the source. We did not promise anyone a 24-hour solution and we did not promise an overnight solution. Can you show me any document where we said ‘in 24 hours, this will be done?’” he queried.

“I think you are the ones who have the illusion that once a promise is made, automatically once he (Tinubu) gets into office, either spiritually or by miracles, solutions will emerge. What Nigerians need is what the president has demonstrated – the courage to take the decision, humility to admit some of the unintended consequences of those decisions, and, of course, the will to deal with those consequences.

“To be fair, the fact that the doctor is committed to treating the patient and claims to know the nature of the disease afflicting the patient doesn’t mean that as soon as you wheel the patient to the theatre, a solution emerges.

“I think President Bola Tinubu has shown commitment. He withdrew the subsidy and admitted that one of the things we have to do is to adjust wages in the formal sector. The other one is to appropriate some funds to be given to vulnerable people,” he said.