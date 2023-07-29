Tinubu Is Not Yet Nigeria’s Legitimate President – Archbishop Onaiyekan

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not yet Nigeria’s President until the courts finished their job and declare who is Nigeria’s president.

The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in an interview with Saturday Sun, added that Tinubu is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy.

He said; “Honestly, it is difficult to have any views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since, in my own opinion, he is not yet our president until the courts have finished their job and declared who is our president.

“He is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy,” Onaiyekan said.

The cleric noted that though Tinubu has been working in the capacity of the president since May 29, he will still await the election tribunal verdict before the Nigerian leader gets his full loyalty.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the Electoral Law based on it, clearly makes provision for post-election petition tribunals.

“Candidates for election commit themselves to accepting the result of the election as declared by INEC, which is the agency of government with the authority to conduct elections.

“But the candidates are also told to take any grievances to the court if they are not satisfied with the decision of INEC.

“Right now, this is what Atiku, Obi and others have done. It was also a point strongly made at the two highly publicised declarations for peaceful election made by political parties at ceremonies anchored by the National Peace Committee before the elections.”