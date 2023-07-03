Tinubu On Verge Of Appointing Wike As Minister For Rigging Polls – Atiku’s Aide

Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of planning to reward the immediate past Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike with a ministerial appointment.

According to him, the ministerial appointment was to appreciate Wike for rigging the presidential election in Rivers State to favour Tinubu.

He also maintained that the results in states like Rivers showed that the last presidential election was far from credible.

Shaibu in a signed statement, said it was tragic that Tinubu was planning on rewarding Wike with a ministerial portfolio despite the pending petition against the former Governor which has attracted nearly 300,000 votes.

READ ALSO: ‘If You’re Not Corrupt, Walk Abuja Streets Without Security’ – COSEYL Challenges INEC Boss, Yakubu

“The Presidential election in Rivers State was clearly rigged as evidenced by what INEC has uploaded on IREV.

“So far, nearly 300,000 Nigerians have signed a petition on change.org demanding visa bans against Governor Wike.

“Tinubu is now on the verge of appointing Wike as a minister as a reward for that disgraceful election.

“What a shame. And this is the character who claimed to have fought for the actualisation of June 12?” the statement read in part.