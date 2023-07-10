Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After ECOWAS Summit In Guinea Bissau

President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, on Monday, returned to Abuja after a two-day trip to Guinea Bissau for the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), in Bissau.

Recall that Tinubu left the county on Saturday, July 8, arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 6:30 pm aboard the NAF 001 Boeing 737 jet.

At the summit, which is the President’s first meeting with the sub-regional authority, Tinubu emerged as the new ECOWAS Chairman after President Muhammadu Buhari who previously held the position in 2018.

Tinubu told the leaders in the sub-region that under his leadership, the commission will take democracy seriously.

Tinubu warned that terrorism and the persistent pattern of coup d’etat in the region had reached alarming levels, demanding urgent and concerted action.

He argued that insecurity and creeping terrorism were stunting the progress and development of the sub-region, necessitating collective actions from member-states

At the ECOWAS summit, the leaders addressed several important regional topics and also featured discussions on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and a report on the obstacles to the free movement of goods along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.

The Summit also looked at the report from the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) concerning security challenges within member nations,

It also reviewed a report from the 90th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers about the group’s financial situation and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); and a report on the state of political transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea.