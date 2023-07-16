Tinubu’s Solution To Poverty, Insecurity Coming Soon – VP, Shettima Assures Nigerians

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the Federal Government will roll out an initiative that will address insurgency, poverty, and other challenges confronting Nigerians in the coming weeks.

Shettima led this out in chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano State over the passing away of elder stateman, Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Speaking on the plan to address challenges facing Nigerians, Shettima said President Tinubu is determined to address the crisis in the North West which is further accentuated by poverty.

He said: “The President is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance, and the crisis we have in the northwest which is further accentuated by poverty.

“The social exclusion is also something that the President is determined to frontally confront and in the coming weeks he is going to unveil the Pulaku solution.

“Unless we want to engage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the northwest. There has to be a kinetic and non-kinetic solution.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will unveil the Pulaku solution which will address the grievances and social exclusion of our Fulbe cousins in the northwest and also towards addressing the root causes of all the banditry and insurgency in the nation.”