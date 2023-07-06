Tobi Amusan Emerges 100m Hurdle National Champion For 4th Time

World record holder, Tobi Amusan has emerged national champion for the fourth consecutive time at the women’s 100mH of the Nigerian Athletics Championships in Benin, clocking a time of 12.70s under drizzling rain.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Amusan was at least 10 metres ahead of her nearest competitor and this win makes it her 4th national title in a trial that will be used to select Team Nigeria for the 19th World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary scheduled to be held from 19 to 27 August 2023.

She said: “One thing I always do during my races is that I target that perfect execution and that’s what I did today (Wednesday).

“I started the season with an injury, but now I am good to race. I will continue to get myself ready for other races before the World Championship. I am not under pressure and I will continue to work hard to achieve my goals.”

Recall that Amusan secured her first Diamond League victory for 2023 when she cruised to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.52s under wet conditions at the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden, finishing ahead of Sarah Lavin (12.73s) and Pia Skrzyszowska (12.78s).

Meanwhile, in other events, Ifeanyi Ojeli finished 2nd in the men’s 400m with a new Personal Best (PB) of 45.63s at the Meeting Internazionale Citta De Nembro in Italy. This is the fastest time he has raced since the Gaborone Invitational in 2019 when he broke 46s for the first time in his career. South Africa’s Lythe Pillay won the competition with a time of 45.33s.

At the Edmonton Invitational in Canada, Usheoritse Itsekiri dashed to a solid 10.21s to win the men’s 100m while Edose Ibadin finished 7th in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:53.66s.