Tobi Amusan Faces Suspension Over Alleged Doping Rule Violation

Women’s hurdles world record-holder, Tobi Amusan, on Wednesday, confirmed that she has been charged with an alleged anti-doping rule violation.

Recall that Tobi won the Gyulai Istan Memorial Women’s 100m Hurdles at 12.35 seconds in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after winning four other events this year, confirmed the alleged doping violation via her Instagram page.

She promised to resolve the charges against her before this year’s competition, set to be held next month in Budapest.

Amusan revealed that the AIU accused her of failing three tests in the space of 12 months, an allegation she has denied, describing herself as a “clean athlete”.

Amusan argued that she has always kept to the rules of the AIU and she intends to fight the charge to a logical conclusion.

The charge, according to Tobi Amusan’s statement, will be decided by three arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships in Budapest.

The statement read: “Today (July 19, 2023) the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months.

“I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AIU – I was tested within days of my third “missed test.” I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and that I will be competing at the World Championships in August.

“In the meantime, I ask that the media respect my privacy while I address these allegations in my upcoming arbitration.”

Amusan set the current world record for the women’s 100m hurdles of 12.12 seconds at last year’s World Athletics Championships.