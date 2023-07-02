Tobi Amusan Wins Stockholm Diamond League

Global champion and world record holder, Tobi Amusan has once again, showed her class by winning the 100m hurdles in a time of 12.52 seconds at the just concluded Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that, despite the wet conditions on the track, Amusan had Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska breathing down her neck but pulled away to win comfortably.

It was gathered that Ireland’s Sarah Lavin finished strong to clock a personal best of 12.73s with Skrzyszowska settling for third in 12.78s.

“I am excited to be out here competing and it is great to get the win on the back of Lausanne (silver),” Amusan said.

“The rain stopped but it was still very cold. I am not very happy with where I am but I trust in the process even when it is not necessarily processing right.”she said.

The Nigeria international finished in second position in the 100m hurdles event at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the race with a time of 12.40s.

Amusan clocked a time of 12.47s equaling her personal best for the season.