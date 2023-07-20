Tribunal: Every Obstacle To Judicial Independence Should Be Avoided – Omokri

Controversial socio-political writer and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has urged the federal government to give the Judiciary total independence concerning the ongoing Presidential Election Petition.

This followed alleged reports that a justice of the appeal court resigned as a result of pressure from the executive to rule in its favour.

Omokiri in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said every obstacle that will stop the independence of the judiciary should be avoided.

He added that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar , won the 2023 election, but he deliberately refused to comment since the matter is before the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC).

He wrote: “Every obstacle to judicial independence should be avoided.