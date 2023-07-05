Tribunal: ‘Peter Obi Not Labour Party Member When He Became Presidential Candidate’ – Tinubu Tenders Evidence In Court

In effort to defend the challenge made by the opposition parties at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President Kashim Shettima have tendered a copy of the Labour Party (LP) membership register for Anambra State as evidence of their claim that Peter Obi is not a registered member of the party.

Recall that Obi and the Labour Party are challenging the victory of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress at the February 25th presidential election.

Responding to Obi’s petition at the tribunal, Tinubu and Shettima had argued that not being a member of the party as at the time of the last presidential election, Obi was not qualified to have contested the last election on the platform of the LP.

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) tendered the document along with LP’s letter, dated April 25, 2022 forwarding the membership register to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The documents were tendered along with other documents at the commencement of the defence of Tinubu and Shettma in the petition by Obi and the LP before the Court (PEPC).

It was gathered that the lawyer to the petitioners, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) objected to the admission of the documents, the court admitted them and marked them as Exhibits RA17 and RA18.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja, yesterday, ordered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to present his defence in a petition filed against his declaration as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

The court’s decision came following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) unexpectedly concluded its defence in Obi’s petition.

Tinubu’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, assured the court that his client is fully prepared to commence his defence on July 5.

Olanipekun stated that they would present witnesses and documents to substantiate Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election.