Tribunal Sacks LP Reps Member, Okolie, Declares PDP’s Elumelu As Winner

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, has nullified the election of Labour Party’s Ngozi Okolie as the representative for the Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency in the House of Representatives.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the tribunal held that Okolie was not duly sponsored by the Labour Party since he was not a member of the party as of May 28, 2022, when the party’s primary was held.

READ MORE: Anambra Labour Party Lawmaker Returns To Schools As Volunteer Physics Teacher

However, the Court, declared the runner-up in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly, Ndudi Elumelu of the PDP as the winner.

Elumelu, the immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, had submitted his petition to the tribunal, requesting Okolie’s disqualification.

Okolie had previously been declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).