Tribunal: ‘Tinubu’s Supporters Protest At EU’s Office Sparks Curiosity’ – Atiku’s Aide Tasks Security Agencies To Be On Alert

Media Aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has cautioned supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not disrupt the proceedings at the election petitions tribunal as their protests look suspicious.

Information Nigeria reports that Shaibu spoke in reaction to a demonstration by the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Political Parties for Good Governance (CCSOPPGG) at the Abuja office of the European Union (EU) on Thursday.

The group rejected a report by the EU monitoring team on the just concluded elections in the country.

Recall that EU’s monitoring team had faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the operational challenges and glitches experienced with the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS) and the result viewing portal (IReV).

However in Shaibu’s statement on Sunday, he maintained it has become necessary to issue the warning because they (CCSOPPGG) “have shown a clear disdain for the truth by picketing the EU office.”

“We find it curious that the same security agencies which have been issuing statements barring protests were curiously available to provide cover for sponsored pro-government protesters to picket the EU office.

“We sound a note of warning to the security agencies to be on the alert as the tribunal proceedings wind down. The world is watching,” he said.