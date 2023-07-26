Truck Crushes Monarch Inside ‘Keke Napep’ To Death In Ogun

Tragedy struck on Tuesday when a truck crushed the Olu of Onibuku, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Abraham Bankole, to death.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the monarch was reportedly found inside a tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep, when the truck ran over him along the Ota-Idiroko expressway, close to Winners Chapel.

Oba Bankole reportedly died on the spot as the truck with registration number EPE 252 XF crushed him while alighting from the tricycle.

Confirming the sad development to journalists, the Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, said, “I was informed of the incident today.”

Also confirming the tragic incident, a first-class Oba in Ogun West Senatorial district, who pleaded anonymity, expressed worry over why the monarch decided to commute in a tricycle instead of a personal car.

It was gathered that the monarch’s remains had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota.