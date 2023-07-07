Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads, an app it hopes will beat out the struggling site owned by Elon Musk.
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the social media giant is also threatening to sue Meta for scraping of Twitter’s data.
This was released in a letter sent on Wednesday to Mark Zuckerberg by Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro.
“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”
“Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice.” the letter reads.
It was gathered that the allegations centre on trade secrets shared by ex-Twitter employees hired by Meta, but also hints that Meta may have been scraping Twitter’s data in violation of the terms of service.
Confirming reports of an impending lawsuit, Twitter owner, Elon Musk wrote on his social media page: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”
Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of the world’s biggest social media platforms, despite its struggles.
READ MORE: Twitter Set To Deactivate Inactive Accounts
Zuckerberg’s latest move against Musk further heightened the rivalry between the two multibillionaires who have agreed to meet for hand to hand combat in a cage match.
Zuckerberg posted a Spiderman pointing at Spiderman meme in an apparent reference to the similarities between Threads and Twitter.
Threads went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 2300 GMT on Wednesday, and early feedback noted its close, but scaled back, resemblance to Twitter.
Within a few hours, more than 30 million people had downloaded Threads, Zuckerberg said Thursday.
“Feels like the beginning of something special, but we’ve got a lot of work ahead to build the app,” Zuckerberg wrote on his official Threads account Thursday.
Meanwhile, accounts were already active for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Hugh Jackman, as well as media outlets including The Washington Post and The Economist.
On Threads, Zuckerberg wrote: “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it.”