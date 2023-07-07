Twitter Threatens To Sue Meta Over Threads

Twitter has threatened to sue Meta just hours after the Instagram parent company launched Threads, an app it hopes will beat out the struggling site owned by Elon Musk.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the social media giant is also threatening to sue Meta for scraping of Twitter’s data.

This was released in a letter sent on Wednesday to Mark Zuckerberg by Elon Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information.”

“Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice.” the letter reads.

It was gathered that the allegations centre on trade secrets shared by ex-Twitter employees hired by Meta, but also hints that Meta may have been scraping Twitter’s data in violation of the terms of service.

Confirming reports of an impending lawsuit, Twitter owner, Elon Musk wrote on his social media page: “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”