Two Arrested As Police Intercepts N13m Worth Of Illicit Drugs In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspects over alleged possession of Indian hemp worth N13 million in the Mushin part of the state.

According to the police, the illicit drug was intercepted during a stop-and-search operation on Wednesday, July 12.

In a statement on Monday by the Spokesperson of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the drugs were discovered in the vehicle of Fidelis Otiga and Chukwuma Kennedy.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Arrests Europe-Bound Student With Methamphetamine Consignment At Abuja Airport

Hundeyin said the suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the state police headquarters for further investigation.

“The interception occurred on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at about 2356hrs during routine stop-and-search, leading to the arrest of Fidelis Otiga ‘m’ and Chukwuma Kennedy ‘m’ aged 49 and 50 respectively, in whose vehicle the drugs were found,” the Lagos police spokesperson said.

“The illicit drugs with a street value of thirteen million naira (N13,000,000.00) were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna car with registration number KJA 118 HV.

“The suspects and exhibit have since been transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation and prosecution.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the general public of adequate security of lives and property and a sustained fight against the menace of drug misuse and abuse in Lagos state.”