Two Teenagers Arrested In Ondo For Faking Their Kidnap, Demanding N100,000 Ransom

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as the Amotekun Corps have arrested two minors for allegedly faking their kidnapped.

The duo (names withheld) were nabbed after locking themselves inside a hotel room in the Akoko area of the state and demanded ransom from their parents for their release.

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, while speaking to newsmen said the girls, one 13 and the other 15 years old, hid themselves and demanded a ransom of N100,000 from their mother after faking their abduction.

He added that the two girls also threatened the monarch of the town to pay the ransom within 24 hours or ‘they would kill the abductees in their custody’.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Lady For Allegedly Beating Up Her 75-Year-Old Mother

The Amotekun Corps boss, who also doubles as the Special Adviser, Security Matters to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said that the teenagers were nabbed through a joint operation with the operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) after tracking the telephone line being used by the girls.

“They were later arrested in a hotel after staying there for three days. Their parent raised the alarm that their children were kidnapped and reported at the Amotekun office, and we swung into action but when they called for ransom we tracked the phone number they used and we were able to arrest them, but the young girls attributed their action to the ill-treatment by their mother.

“We appreciate the Department of State Service (DSS) for assisting us in apprehending them. When they were negotiating, they even threatened the traditional ruler that if the ransom was not paid within two hours, they are going to kill the victims without knowing that they are the criminals perpetrating the act,” he said.