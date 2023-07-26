UK Court Orders Ibori’s Lawyer To Pay £28m

A 58 years old India lawyer, identified as Bhadresh Gohil, was on Monday ordered by a UK court to pay more than £28 million in costs associated with criminal activity.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Gohil was previously found guilty of fraud and money laundering in a case involving allegations of corruption against a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

Gohil was convicted in 2010 of 13 counts of money laundering and other offences linked to his role in helping Ibori hide the proceeds from criminal activities.

He was ordered on Monday to pay just over £28 million or face a further six-year sentence, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a statement from Britain’s Crown Prosecution Office (CPS).

The lawyer was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2010 and has served half of his sentence.

The decision comes after Ibori, who was convicted for laundering millions in Britain and elsewhere, was on Friday ordered to pay £101.5 million ($130 million) or face an eight-year sentence.

Recall that Ibori, vowed to appeal a United Kingdom court ruling which ordered a confiscation of £101.5 million linked to him.