UNILAG Increases Tuition Fees By 400 Per Cent

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced its decision to increase tuition fees for students within the institution.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, made this known during a meeting held with representatives of non-teaching staff unions on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Senate Committee Chamber of the university.

However, Professor Ogunsola, said that the proposed fees for undergraduate students will increase from the previous amount of about N20,000 to over N100,000, depending on the course of study.

This is coming, as a result of the nation, going through high cost of living with rising inflation and hikes in petrol prices following the removal of fuel subsidy.

As per the new tuition structure, undergraduate students without laboratory or studio usage will be required to pay N100,750, while those with lab or studio use will face a fee of N140,250.

For students pursuing courses in the College of Medicine, the tuition will be set at N190,250.

The University’s chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) released a statement after the meeting, confirming the proposed fees and expressing concerns about the financial burden this may place on students and their families.

During the meeting, Comrade Rasaki Yusuf, the SSANU representative, requested a rebate for university staff members with children studying at UNILAG.

However, the Vice Chancellor clarified that the fees were set nationally and could not be modified for specific student categories.

She did, however, offer the option of paying in instalments for staff wards, provided the full payment is made one month before the final exams.