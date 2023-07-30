UNILAG: Students Can Now Pay Fees In Installments, Seek Sponsorship

The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, at the weekend, announced measures to ease difficulties students may be experiencing in their attempt to pay the new fees recently introduced by the institution.

In a statement on the official social handles of the institution, the school said it took the decision in the face of the current economic situation in the country and urged current and new students to take note of the measures.

Among the measures are that students can now pay the fees in installments, however, the second and final payment must be done before the end of the course registration for the second semester.

“The work study programme has been re-vitalised so students can get higher remuneration, students Interested In this should kindly visit the Dean of Students Affairs, DSA, office.

“Students can now access scholarship opportunities, kindly visit DSA office for more information.

“Assistance for indigent students, this can be accessed in the DSA office, this is for indigent students.

“Triple A Project: Measures have been put in place for alumni and well-meaning Nigerians to “adopt-a-student” under the Triple A “Adopt an Akokite” project.

“The university has deployed the “Pay for Mentors Project” for smart students.

“Partnership with Lagos Bus Rapid Transport System to facilitate ease of transportation. The Management has secured approval from Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) for additional BRT dedicated routes to convey passengers from Berger Bus Stop axis and Oshodi/Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State respectively.”

Recall that only recently, the institution increased the fees payable by new students from N19,000 to N190,250.

The hike in fees is not limited to the university, as most federal universities have done same, and Federal Government Colleges have also increased fees from N45,000 to N100,000.

Students and parents have roundly condemned the development, calling on the government to reverse the hike, saying the economic condition in the country has been harsh on the citizens.