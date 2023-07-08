UTME Fraud: Innoson Withdraws N3m Scholarship Allotted To Mmesoma

Nigerian automobile manufacturer, Innoson Vehicles has withdrawn the scholarship awarded to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme.

The company withdrew the scholarship following her acknowledgment of manipulating her Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) score.

In a statement issued Saturday by the Group’s Head of Corporate Communications and Affairs, Cornel Osigwe, the withdrawal was based on company’s unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

The company disclosed it was involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding Mmesoma’s 2023 UTME results.

Osigwe lamented that the conclusion was deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values Innoson Group holds, particularly as it relates to the scholarship program.

The statement read: “In recent days, we have been involved in the process of investigating allegations surrounding the 2023 UTME examination results of one of our scholarship recipients, Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. It was reported initially that Miss Joy scored exceptionally high on the exam, a feat that led to her being awarded a scholarship by our company.

“However, subsequent reports of discrepancies in her UTME score led us to seek clarification from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and to allow her to voice her stance, we engaged in direct dialogue with Miss Joy.

“Further to this, a committee set up by the Anambra State Governor, Dr. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, carried out a thorough independent investigation into this matter.

“The findings from this rigorous investigation have now confirmed that Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme did manipulate her UTME results. This conclusion is deeply disappointing and stands in direct contravention of the values we hold dear at Innoson Vehicles, particularly those that underscore our scholarship program.

“In line with these principles and response to the confirmed findings, we have made the difficult decision to withdraw the scholarship awarded to Miss Joy Mmesoma Ejikeme. This action is a testament to our unyielding commitment to honesty, integrity, and merit-based recognition.

“We acknowledge that this development is regrettable, and it has undoubtedly caused dismay among those who stood by Miss Joy, including her school principal and other well-meaning supporters. However, it is crucial to maintain the integrity of our scholarship program and the values it represents.

“Innoson Vehicles remains steadfast in its mission to support deserving students, invest in the future of our education sector, and uphold the highest ethical standards. We have always been deeply committed to advancing educational excellence and upholding academic integrity through our scholarship program. We believe in rewarding exceptional students who display not just academic prowess but also embody the values of honesty, transparency, and respect for the processes that govern our educational system.

“We extend our appreciation to the public, JAMB, the Anambra State Governor’s committee, and all those who have shown understanding and support during this challenging situation. We remain committed to fostering educational excellence in Nigeria.”