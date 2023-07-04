UTME Fraud: JAMB Bans Mmesoma For Three Years, Insists Her Result ‘Patently Fake’

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has insisted that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result obtained by Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma is ‘patently fake’.

Recall that on Sunday, Ejikeme was accused by JAMB of forging her 2023 UTME, a claim she has denied.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, JAMB spokesman, Benjamin Fabian, said the body has withdrawn her result and consequently barred her from writing the examination for the next three years.

“In the meantime, the management of the Board, after considering the weighty infraction committed by Ms Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, and in line with its established procedures, has withdrawn her 2023 UTME result and also barred her from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years,” the statement read.

The examination body also reassured Nigerians that its “system was neither tampered with nor compromised as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle”, who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.”

“It is also instructive to note that the candidate, in her statement, has inadvertently revealed the rightful owner of the result she is parading when she pointed out that the QR code on the result slip showed the actual owner of the said result before she peddled a lie in an attempt to obfuscate the truth,” Benjamin added.