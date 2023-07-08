UTME Fraud: ‘Mmesoma Didn’t Open Up To Me’ – Father Apologises, Asks JAMB To Pardon Daughter (VIDEO)

Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma, the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate who falsified her result, has publicly apologised to the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Nigerians.

In a video interview with Nigerian Television Authority, he claimed his daughter lied to him, hence, now that he knows the truth, he wishes that JAMB would pardon his daughter.

After Anambra State Government committee of inquiry set up to look into the controversy surrounding the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result found Mmesoma guilty of forging her result unaided, Mr Ejikeme admitted to be in the wrong.

According to him, he does not know where his daughter registered for the examination, but he gave her the money for the registration.

He said: “My daughter did not open up to me on time; when I realised her mistake, I blamed her.

“I told her, Mmesoma, be careful; you know you are a star and will not dent your image.

“But I am still apologising to JAMB and Nigerians as a father to pardon her.”

Information Nigeria reports that in Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her school principal (Anglican Girls’ Secondary school, Uruagu Nnewi), and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired. She also admitted to have given a manipulated result by herself unaided.

According to her, she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated.

The Committee tried to find out the motive behind her action, but Mmesoma said nothing.

