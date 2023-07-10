Veteran Singer, Blackface Accuses Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake Of Intellectual Property Theft (Video)

Veteran singer-songwriter and former member of the defunct group, Plantashun Boiz, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, better known as Blackface, has accused Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Asake of intellectual property theft.

Blackface made the allegations during a recent interview with Naija FM in Lagos, saying that the trio sampled his songs without his permission.

“Ginger’ by Wizkid and Burna (Boy) is (a sample of) my track ‘Twist & Turn’; the rhythms, the beat, how the melody starts and ends. Na only the verses dem change,” he said.

Blackface also accused Asake of sampling his song ‘Ikebe Supa’ in ‘Joha.’

“Asake’s ‘Joha’ is (a sample of) my song ‘Ikebe Supa.’ I dey inspire them,” he said.

The veteran singer said he is not against young artists sampling his songs, but the manner in which they go about it without seeking his permission.

