Wande Coal Set To Groom ‘New Cats’ In Music Industry

Popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobi Wande Ojosipe, better known as Wande Coal, has disclosed that he now wants to focus on grooming up and coming artists.

During a question and answer session with popular music journalist, Joey Akan, the 37-year-old said he has “new cats” who look up to him.

The singer added that it would only be good for him to impact the lives of the budding singers too.

READ ALSO: “Wizkid And I Hit Stardom Before ‘New Cats’ Like Burna Boy, Others” – Davido

“So, what’s most important for me is also to create new talents. It’s not about me now. You know, I have been able to evolve over the years,” he said.

“Now, I want to help new talents. Obviously, the systems have changed. I have new cats, new artistes that look up to me. It would only be good for me to impact their lives too and also in the Nigerian music industry.

“Obviously our music is global now. You know, it is been global since 2011. That is when we started going to America to kill it. And now we’ve been spanning the new generation now who is doing it.

“Moving forward, I just wanna impart on the new lives for new generations.”