We Lost N4trn To Sit-At-Home In South East – Reps. Deputy Speaker, Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has disclosed that the South East has lost about N4 trillion in the last two years due to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home order.

According to Kalu on Friday, the order observed every Monday across the region’s five states has stifled economic growth.

At the “All Markets Conference 2023” in Lagos, while speaking on “Catalysing Partnership with Traders through Innovation, Technology, Analytics, and Sustainability,” the Deputy noted that the situation had forced potential investors out of the South East.

He further urged all Igbo sons and daughters to work together to put an end to the threat.

“The existential threat to Igbo entrepreneurship and businesses now is the insecurity and sit-at-home problem in the South-east.

“The mutation of this problem is largely unfathomable. It is becoming a cankerworm that is eating deep into our collective fortune as a people.

“We have to rise up to nip the problem in the bud. The first wave of the migration of Igbo businesses post-civil war was in the late 1980s and the 1990s, when, due to incessant kidnappings, thievery and a rise in occultism, Igbo businesses domiciled in Igboland moved en masse to other parts of Nigeria and the West & Central African region to thrive.

“We are currently witnessing the second wave of such migration of Igbos businesses, this time around, due to the insecurity and the sit-at-home problem in our beloved region,” he said.

Kalu also advocated for the revival of the Igbo apprenticeship system, which he claimed produced successful businessmen and women, emphasising that it should not be allowed to die out.