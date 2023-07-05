‘We Were Not Carried Along’ — APC Denounces Named NASS Principal Officers

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) has said that it was not aware of the principal officers announced in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Recall that the ruling party has the highest number of seats in the 10th National Assembly (NASS), hence, it was meant to produce principal officers for the majority caucus.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had announced Opeyemi Bamidele, senator representing Ekiti central, as majority leader, and David Umahi, lawmaker representing Ebonyi south, as the deputy majority leader.

Also Ali Ndume, representing Borno south, was named as chief whip, while Lola Ashiru, senator representing Kwara south, became deputy chief whip.

For the House of Representatives, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas unveiled Julius Ihonvbere, lawmaker representing Owan east/Owan west of Edo as the majority leader; while Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims, legislator representing Ankpa/Omala/Olamaboro of Kogi, emerged the deputy majority leader.

Abbas also named Bello Usman Kumo, representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe as the chief whip; and Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, representing Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo north federal constituency in Ogun, as the deputy chief whip.

However, Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the Party, at a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) and APC governors in Abuja on Tuesday, described the news as a “rumour”, adding that it wasn’t a decision of the APC leadership.

“I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the senate and house of representatives.

“The national headquarters of the party, the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of officers.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions.

“So, whatever announcement is done is not from this Secretariat,” Adamu said.