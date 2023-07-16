We’ll Give Traditional Rulers Constitutional Roles – Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on Saturday, said the Green Chamber would work to ensure that traditional rulers have constitutional roles.

Abbas said this has become necessary due to the critical roles traditional rulers play in the peaceful coexistence and development of the country.

The Speaker made this known at the palace of the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamalli, during his first visit to Zaria in Kaduna State.

Abbas, who holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau, represents Zaria Federal Constituency for the fourth time.

Abbas highlighted the important role of traditional institutions and called for their recognition in the 1999 Constitution.

INFORMATION NIGERIA gathered that the Speaker was accompanied by principal officers and over 50 members of the House across political party and regional lines.

He thanked his colleagues in the House for the “massive support” they gave him and the entire people of Zaria for the opportunity to represent them in the House.

“One of the reasons for this visit is to seek your support and prayers for a successful tenure. Pray for us to lead well and deliver on our mandate.

“I want to make a promise to you today. I remember about three years ago when we held zonal hearings on constitutional amendment, you made submissions regarding the need for traditional rulers to have constitutional roles.

“I would like to assure you that we now have the opportunity. With me as your son being the Speaker, we will look at that proposal once again so that our traditional rulers will have recognised constitutional roles,” he said.

He explained that the House of Representatives is seeking the cooperation of the entire traditional institutions in the North and the country to give them advice on how to succeed in their leadership, appealing that they should be told the truth in the best way to move the country forward.