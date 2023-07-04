We’re Serious With Business, Our Policy Consistent — Tinubu Assures Investors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring consistency in policy and a better business climate to attract investment.

The President gave the assurance on Monday while receiving a delegation from the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) in Abuja.

According to a statement by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, the visit was led by Zoe Yujnovich, SPDC’s global upstream director.

At the meeting, Tinubu welcomed the SPDC’s offer for more investments in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, saying such investments are needed now more than ever, to enable the government meet its obligations.

He furthered that attracting investments was “a promise I made personally to Nigerians. Whatever it takes, I will fulfill that promise to Nigerians.”

Tinubu, while assuring Shell’s management that Nigeria was ready for business, also assured the investor community of his administration’s willingness to maintain an open-door policy and address their concerns.

“We are open for business. We are serious. I give you the assurance of consistency in policy,” he said.

He added that his government was removing all forms of bottlenecks in order to ensure that Nigeria becomes an attractive investment destination.

Meanwhile, Yujnovich lauded the President for his effort to make the country environment-friendly for investors.

She described it as an “incredibly strong start” of the presidency and expressed her optimism about the moves made so far.

“The bold step taken by the government would renew Nigeria’s pride of place as an investment destination,” Yujnovich said.

According to her, the SPDC was willing to ramp up investment in the country especially in the areas of gas and deep-water assets by pumping in billions of dollars.

She however stressed that Nigeria remains a strategic investment country for the company in view of the long history between the two entities and the prospects held by the county’s oil and gas sector.