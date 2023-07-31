We’re Staging Nationwide Protests, Not Strike, There’s No Court Order Against Peaceful Demonstration – NLC Tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has informed the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice that it does not plan on going on strike or making any industrial action.

Recall that the organised labour had proposed to carry out protest on Wednesday, August 2, due to the removal of subsidy on petrol, this is following the hardship on Nigerians and the failure of the apex government to roll out measures to ease the harsh effects on the citizens.

However, the Solicitor-general of the federation had stated that if the NLC embarked on its plans it would be disobeying a subsisting court order.

Meanwhile, in a letter from the Falana Chambers to the Permanent Secretary/Solicitor -General with the title, ‘Re-NLC in contempt of court,” signed by Sam Ogala Esq., the NLC highlighted that there is no order be it interim, interlocutory or perpetual order from either the National Industrial Court, or any other court restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by it.

According to the NLC, there is a subsisting judgement that the right to demonstrate and to protest on matters of public concern are rights that are in the public interest which individuals must possess and exercise without impediment as long as no wrongful act is done.

READ MORE: NLC Angrily Walk Out Of Meeting With FG