‘Who Still Listens To Him?’ – Femi Adesina Slams Bishop Kukah Over ‘Worst Phase Of Corruption’ Under Buhari Comment

Former presidential aide, Femi Adesina, has reacted to the comment of Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, that alleged corruption worsened under the administration of his principal, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Kukah in his speech at the 60th call to bar anniversary of legal icon Aare Afe Babalola in Ado Ekiti, Monday, said, though corruption did not start under Buhari, the last administration amplified it in moral, financial and other terms.

He said: “We have seen the worst phase of corruption in Nigeria. Falana, my friend here, will speak about that because he has published a series of articles talking about what happened under the Buhari administration.

“They were not the ones who caused corruption but I think in the last administration, we saw the ugliest phase of corruption whether in moral terms, financial terms and other terms.”

But Adesina, in a Twitter post on Tuesday, slammed Kukah saying the cleric was only pained that he never got “under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari.”

“Who listens to that Bishop again. He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us,” Adesina tweeted.