Why I Accepted To Date Adekunle Gold – Simi

Popular singer, Simisola Kosoko, simply known as Simi, has narrated how her husband, singer Adekunle Gold’s persistence made her consider dating him during the early days of their careers.

The singer said, AG Baby as he is fondly called, has been messaging her via Facebook for a long time but she didn’t notice until they started dating.

She recounted how they eventually met at one of her concerts and how Gold’s “niceness” made her accept dating him months later.

Simi disclosed this in a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos.

The ‘Stranger’ crooner said they dated for five years before finally getting married in 2019.

She said, “In the gospel community, I was pretty well known. And he (Adekunle Gold) had heard my album at that time as well.

“He has been reaching out to me on Facebook, DMing me on Facebook. But I didn’t see those DMs until we started dating.

“I don’t remember how we eventually linked up again. I had a show Bogobiri, and he turned up. He was very slim at that time with white BYC and jeans. He came to see me perform. I was like, ‘Oh hey! He was like, ‘Oh! I’m such a fan.’ And I was like, ‘Okay!’ (laughs).

“I don’t know, he must have been persistent because there is a friendship that came out from there. I thought he was a really nice guy. We became friends and later that year, he asked me out.

“I mean, as much as I was sounding like all that, I still didn’t really have nothing. He was a nice guy and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t mind a nice guy’ (laughs).”